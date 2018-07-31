By Sara Israfilbayova

The delegation headed by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade presented Azerbaijan at the 24th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer Equipment and Electronic Commerce (ELECOMP 2018) in Tehran, Iran.

IT companies from various countries, including Azerbaijan, took part in the exhibition. Domestic ICT companies demonstrated their products and solutions at the National Pavilion of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, Guluzade met with Head of Iranian President's office Mahmoud Vaezi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Ahmad Akhoundi and Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi.

At a meeting with Mahmoud Vaezi, issues of joint radio monitoring of mobile networks in the border areas, cooperation in preventing illegal traffic transmission, coordinating the broadcasting of TV / FM channels, coordination of frequency resources were discussed to prevent interference. The parties agreed on the establishment of a joint commission for cooperation in this field.

During the meeting with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, issues such as the elimination of existing difficulties in international transport at Iran’s border checkpoints and the increase of international transportations within the framework of the International North–South Transport Corridor were discussed.

The topic of the discussions at the meeting with the Minister of Information and Communication Technologies of Iran was the exchange of experience in the development of telecommunications, mail, the ecosystem of start-ups, etc.

ELECOMP - the greatest commercial event in the market of electronics, computer products and services of Iran. Since 1995, when the first exhibition was held, and to this day ELECOMP is an annual platform for demonstrating its latest achievements in the field of software and hardware.

The government of Iran, which is potentially one of the largest customers of this market in view of the plans to deploy “e-government”, is actively promoting the Iranian electronics business and computer equipment in international markets. ELECOMP will provide an exceptional opportunity for companies of this industry at home and abroad to develop their business by establishing strong business ties.

The multifaceted relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are gaining momentum and deepening. The joint large-scale economic projects reinforce peace and stability in the region.

Iran has invested $ 3.1 billion to Azerbaijan. More than 700 Iranian companies have been registered in the fields of industry, construction, services, communication, trade, transport and agriculture.

Works in joint car production plant between the countries and work on setting up a pharmaceutical plant in Pirallahi Industrial Park are underway.

The North-South transport corridor, one of the key areas of the Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation, is being intensively carried out.

About 8.3 km railroads in Azerbaijan, 1.4 km-in Iran over Astara River is ready for operation and now the test trains have been carried out.

In 2017, more than 19,000 Azerbaijanis crossed from Russia to Iran and vice versa, and the national carriers in Iran increased by 23.2 percent. The number of tourists arriving from Iran to Azerbaijan increases year by year and reached 363,000 in 2017.

