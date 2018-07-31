By Rashid Shirinov

As many as 1.325 million foreigners from 189 countries and stateless persons visited Azerbaijan during the first half of this year, reads the Export Review by the country’s Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication.

This is 10.2 percent more compared to the same period last year.

The review also notes that the amount of transactions carried out by foreigners with bank cards in the six months made up 620.4 million manats ($364.41 million). This indicator has increased by 22.3 percent or 113 million manats ($66.37 million) compared to the same period last year.

This June, the amount of such transactions amounted to 106.7 million manats ($62.67 million), which is 27.3 percent more compared to the same period in 2017.

Presently, Azerbaijan is engaged in the efforts to diversify the non-oil economy, and tourism industry is one of the promising sectors to contribute to the achievement of this ambitious goal. Tourism in Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, since the government carries out comprehensive activities to support the flow of foreign visitors.

Thanks to the wonderful climate of Azerbaijan, its culture, cuisine, nature, attractions, and diversity, more and more tourists visit the country every year. Also, hospitality of Azerbaijani people, the capital with its super modern and ancient buildings draw the attention of all tourists visiting this South Caucasus country. The tourists mainly visit the most popular destinations – Baku, Sheki, Gabala, Guba and many other cities.

As for the tourism infrastructure, currently there are hundreds accommodation facilities operating in Azerbaijan. They are of any price range, starting from just $6-7 per night in hostels and $25 in hotels.

