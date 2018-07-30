By Sara Israfilbayova

For six months of 2018 “Azexport.az” received orders in the amount of $284.4 million, reads a report by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Azerbaijani producers received orders for export worth $34.2 million in June 2018 through the portal Azexport.az.

In this month, the largest volume of orders came for export of granulated sugar, tobacco, wine, cottonseed oil, pomegranate juice, carrots, mushrooms, motor oil, tomato juice, wheat bran, confectionery products, apples, strawberries, dairy products, etc.

According to the report, 18.7 percent of orders received in the first half of 2018 on the portal are from Russia, 8.6 percent – from the U.S., 6.7 percent – from Turkey, 5.1 percent from the UK, 5.1 percent – from Iran, 4 percent - from India, 3.7 percent – from Ukraine, 3.2 percent – from Saudi Arabia.

Tomato ($140 million) remained the first place in the list of non-oil goods exported in the first half of the year. In this list, gold took the second with $60.7 million, electricity-the third place with $54.6 million.

Non-oil exports amounted to $179 million in June this year. In the list of the most non-oil products exported countries in June 2018, the top five countries were Russia ($96.7 million), Turkey ($25.9 million), Switzerland ($12.8 million) Georgia ($8.1 million) and the Netherlands ($5.8 million).

Azerbaijani producers received orders for export of products through the portal for a total of $475 million in 2017.

The cost of export orders from Azexport.az portal from 96 countries from 2017 to June 30, 2018 amounted to $759.4 million.

Azexport.az was created according to the order "On creation of a unified database of goods produced in Azerbaijan Republic", signed on 21 September 2016 by President Ilham Aliyev.

Mission of Azexport.az, managed by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and becoming the beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms makes the products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

Being available in the Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, it acts as a single digital destination for trade, bringing together and connecting local entrepreneurs, international buyers and international investors. The portal offers fast and secure payment to VISA, Master Card and American Express cards owners.

