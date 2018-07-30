By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 12.4865 manats or 0.6 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,084.7797 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 16 2,115.684 July 23 2,094.1195 July 17 2,110.227 July 24 2,072.5635 July 18 2,086.1465 July 25 2,081.905 July 19 2,082.0325 July 26 2,093.6775 July 20 2,076.482 July 27 2,081.633 Average weekly 2,094.1144 Average weekly 2,084.7797

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.108 manats or 0.41 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.30528 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 16 26.9402 July 23 26.3547 July 17 26.8797 July 24 26.1064 July 18 26.5053 July 25 26.2956 July 19 26.3111 July 26 26.5226 July 20 26.076 July 27 26.2471 Average weekly 26.54246 Average weekly 26.30528

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 3.0685 manats or 0.22 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,414.2844 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 16 1,412.7 July 23 1,405.866 July 17 1,407.9995 July 24 1,408.79 July 18 1,389.002 July 25 1,417.545 July 19 1,384.0975 July 26 1,430.2865 July 20 1,372.4525 July 27 1,408.9345 Average weekly 1,393.2503 Average weekly 1,414.2844

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 64.702 manats or 4.26 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,558.1316 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 16 июля 1,604.715 July 23 1,518.236 July 17 июля 1,571.463 July 24 1,546.082 July 18 июля 1,556.095 July 25 1,554.497 July 19 июля 1,544.943 July 26 1,588.905 July 20 июля 1,499.7315 July 27 1,582.938 Average weekly 1,555.3895 Average weekly 1,558.1316

