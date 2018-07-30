By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 12.4865 manats or 0.6 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,084.7797 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 16
2,115.684
July 23
2,094.1195
July 17
2,110.227
July 24
2,072.5635
July 18
2,086.1465
July 25
2,081.905
July 19
2,082.0325
July 26
2,093.6775
July 20
2,076.482
July 27
2,081.633
Average weekly
2,094.1144
Average weekly
2,084.7797
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.108 manats or 0.41 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.30528 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
July 16
26.9402
July 23
26.3547
July 17
26.8797
July 24
26.1064
July 18
26.5053
July 25
26.2956
July 19
26.3111
July 26
26.5226
July 20
26.076
July 27
26.2471
Average weekly
26.54246
Average weekly
26.30528
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 3.0685 manats or 0.22 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,414.2844 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
July 16
1,412.7
July 23
1,405.866
July 17
1,407.9995
July 24
1,408.79
July 18
1,389.002
July 25
1,417.545
July 19
1,384.0975
July 26
1,430.2865
July 20
1,372.4525
July 27
1,408.9345
Average weekly
1,393.2503
Average weekly
1,414.2844
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 64.702 manats or 4.26 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,558.1316 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
July 16 июля
1,604.715
July 23
1,518.236
July 17 июля
1,571.463
July 24
1,546.082
July 18 июля
1,556.095
July 25
1,554.497
July 19 июля
1,544.943
July 26
1,588.905
July 20 июля
1,499.7315
July 27
1,582.938
Average weekly
1,555.3895
Average weekly
1,558.1316
