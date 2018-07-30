By Rashid Shirinov

Joint projects being implemented in the Jojug Marjanli village are further evidence of the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on July 27.

He was speaking at an event dedicated to the creation of greenhouses and bee farms in the village, which were provided for the use of the inhabitants of Jojug Marjanli.

Mustafayev stressed that thanks to the response of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the provocation of the enemy and the liberation of the Leletepe height as a result of successful military counteroperation in April 2016, favorable conditions were created for the restoration of life in the Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is able to carry out construction and creative work on all its lands, which will be liberated from occupation. “A clear evidence of this is the return of life in Jojug Marjanli after 24 years after the rapid restoration work,” Mustafayev said.

He informed about the work ongoing in the country under the leadership of President on the development of the non-oil sector and diversification of the economy, the continuous improvement of the business environment and the acceleration of business development.

Stressing that Azerbaijan pays great attention and shows concern for the development of regions, in particular of the frontline ones, the economy minister noted the importance of joint projects in the socio-economic development of Jojug Marjanli and employment of the village residents. Mustafayev said that the products will be produced there under the “Jojug Marjanli” brand name. He also invited the heads of associations and entrepreneurs to implement projects in the village.

Can Memduh Erdem, the Economic Counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, and Adem Urfa, the program coordinator at the Baku Office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, in turn, stressed the successful development of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, implementation of joint projects, as well as noted the importance of the joint projects being implemented in Jojug Marjanli for the development of agriculture in the region.

Currently there are tunnel-type 15 greenhouses with plastic coating and area of 160 square meters each in Jojug Marjanli. The greenhouses are equipped with drip irrigation system, and the users are provided with seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, tools and equipment for plant care. In addition, the project participants for three months will be provided with training and advisory services on growing vegetables.

Moreover, within the joint projects in Jojug Marjanli, 15 families received 150 honeybee colonies. Each bee farm is provided with 10 two-storeyed beehives, the beekeeping equipment, materials and medicines. More than 30 residents of Jojug Marjanli are provided with work within the first phase of the joint project.

In addition, the implementation of another project – the construction of an enterprise for the production of souvenirs – has started in the village. The construction of the enterprise is planned to be completed by the end of this year. Its products will be put up for sale under the brand name “Jojug Marjanli.”

Along with this, work began on creation of a livestock complex on the 150 head of pedigree cattle within another Azerbaijani-Turkish joint project in Jojug Marjanli. The experience of Turkish specialists will be used in the project.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz