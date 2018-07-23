By Rashid Shirinov

A plant for the production of granite and artificial marble will be opened in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2019, the Economy Ministry informed on July 20.

Within his visit to Goygol region, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited the plant of the company “NB Procurement and Trade” being constructed in Ganja.

The cost of the project is 46.5 million manats ($27.31 million). For the construction of the plant, the Economy Ministry provided a document to encourage investment and the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support allocated a preferential loan of 10 million manats ($5.87 million).

The production capacity of the plant will be three million square meters of artificial marble, ceramic granite, tile and other products per year. The staff of the plant will be 280 people.

The ministry noted that the plant will be able both to meet domestic demand and export products to other countries. The new plant will prevent the outflow of more than 30 million manats ($17.62 million) from the country.

During his visit to Goygol, Mustafayev also received residents of Shamkir, Goranboy and Goygol regions. They mainly asked for preferential loans, support for the development of tourism, animal husbandry, crop production, as well as issuance of licenses for medical and sanatorium activities, etc.

The minister listened attentively to all appeals. Some of them were considered and resolved on the spot, while specific instructions were given for prompt consideration and solution of other raised issues in accordance with the legislation.

In addition, the proposals of entrepreneurs concerning the production of furniture, construction of a refrigeration warehouse complex, expansion of the hotel complex and others were heard.

Azerbaijan takes great steps in its intention to diversify the national economy on the basis of further development of the non-oil sector. To this end, the government does its best to encourage business doing in the country and to support entrepreneurs through creating necessary conditions for the development of a healthy business environment.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz