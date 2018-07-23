By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to increase its exports to Russia by the end of 2018, trade representative of Azerbaijan to Russia Ruslan Aliyev told Trend.

"The main share in the increase in exports will fall on fruits and vegetables (persimmon, hazelnuts, tomatoes, potatoes), jet kerosene, cotton, aluminum and others," Aliyev said.

He also noted that it is planned to open new wine houses of Azerbaijan in Russia in the near future.

"In particular, wine houses are planned to be opened in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan and Yekaterinburg," Aliyev said.

The products worth $349.23 million were exported from Azerbaijan to Russia from January to June 2018, which is 5.76 percent more than in 1H2017. The volume of imports from Russia, in turn, amounted to $788.21 million, which is 0.29 percent more than in the first six months of 2017.

Russia has been included in the list of Azerbaijan's five largest trade partners in January-June 2018 with the volume of trade turnover of $ 1.14 billion (8.54 percent of the total volume of trade turnover).

In addition to Russia, this list includes Italy with a trade turnover of $2.07 billion and a specific weight of 15.52 percent, Turkey-$1.41 billion (10.61 percent), Israel – $723.01 million (5.43 percent) and Germany – $665.05 million (4.99 percent).

