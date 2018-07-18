By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have sufficient potential to bring the trade turnover to $1 billion, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev told Ukrainian media on July 18.

He noted that the trade turnover between the two countries has increased 2.5 times over the past year.

The ambassador also touched upon the humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine and recalled the soon opening after restoration of the park named after Muslim Magomayev in Kiev.

Presently, the two countries have broad opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, fuel, energy and transport spheres.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan is one of the main trade partners of Ukraine among the CIS countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $810.28 million in 2017, almost $460 million of which accounted for imports of Ukrainian products. Over the year, the exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine have increased almost eight times.

Main goods imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan are products of metallurgy, machine building, agriculture and chemical industry. Meanwhile, goods exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine are generally products of fuel energy industry, chemical industry and agro-industry.

