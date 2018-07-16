16 July 2018 12:42 (UTC+04:00)
222
By Trend
The prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased July 16, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of gold increased by 0,918 manat to 2115,684 manats per ounce in the country on July 16, compared to the price on July 13.
The cost of silver decreased by 0,1496 manats to 26,9402 manats per ounce.
The cost of platinum decreased by 15,3085 manats to 1412,7 manats.
Meanwhile, the cost of palladium decreased by 8.5 manats to 1604,715 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
July 16, 2018
|
July 13, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2115.684
|
2116.602
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
26.9402
|
27.0898
|
Platinium
|
XPT
|
1412.7
|
1428.0085
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1604.715
|
1613.215
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz