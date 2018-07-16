By Trend

The prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased July 16, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 0,918 manat to 2115,684 manats per ounce in the country on July 16, compared to the price on July 13.

The cost of silver decreased by 0,1496 manats to 26,9402 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 15,3085 manats to 1412,7 manats.

Meanwhile, the cost of palladium decreased by 8.5 manats to 1604,715 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 16, 2018 July 13, 2018 Gold XAU 2115.684 2116.602 Silver XAG 26.9402 27.0898 Platinium XPT 1412.7 1428.0085 Palladium XPD 1604.715 1613.215

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz