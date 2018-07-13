13 July 2018 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan have increased July 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of gold increased by 0,6375 manats to 2116,602 manats per ounce in the country on July 13, compared to the price on July 12.
The cost of silver increased by 0,1758 manats to 27,0898 manats per ounce.
The cost of platinum increased by 13,4385 manats to 1428,0085 manats.
Meanwhile, the cost of palladium increased by 10,455 manats to 1613,215 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
July 13, 2018
|
July 12, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2116,602
|
2115,9645
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
27,0898
|
26,914
|
Platinium
|
XPT
|
1428,0085
|
1414,57
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1613,215
|
1602,76
