By Trend

Iran's deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, Gholamreza Ansari, called for the expansion of economic, political and trade ties between Baku and Tehran.

“The Iranian government attaches emphasis to the expansion of its trade and political ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Ansari told reporters on July 9 while paying a visit to a cargo terminal in Iran's border city of Astara, IRNA news agency reported.

Saying that the Azerbaijani government has allocated a loan worth $500 million for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, he said, “There is great potential in the sectors of trade and tourism in Astara and all should help to explore them”.

Carrying goods from Astara rail link to Russia and North Africa could be easier and less costly compared to other routes, and with the development of this railroad, a big change is expected to take place in regional trade and economy, he added.

The Rasht-Astara-Qazvin railway project envisages the construction on the territory of Iran of a new railway line connecting Azerbaijan's Astara to the Iranian cities of Astara, Rasht and Qazvin.

