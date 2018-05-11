By Rashid Shirinov

The State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan is creating a system of satellite-aided monitoring of the effective use of land plots, the committee informed on May 11.

The experience of European countries is taken into account during the building of the system, and experts from Slovenia are involved in the work.

The main purpose of the project is to identify illegal buildings and protect land resources. The system will make it possible to shoot the entire territory of the country with a resolution of 10 meters every five days. Operational measures will be taken if cases of illegal land use are detected.

Presently, the camera crew for the project of creation of system of satellite-aided control is formed under the Committee.

---

