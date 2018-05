By Trend

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) will expand cooperation with the world ports, IAPH President Santiago Garcia Mila said at the World Ports Conference 2018 in Baku on May 9.

"Regardless of the historical period, we will always face challenges of logistic and port development that our ancestors faced. Given this, we cannot but emphasize the importance of our meeting in Baku, which has been a trade hub between the East and the West for centuries," Garcia Mila said.

He further said the World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP) was launched in the port of Antwerp in March 2018, adding the Program is designed to maintain security, develop the port infrastructure, and expand the links between the world ports.

"Presently, our task is the successful implementation of this program, realization of all related projects. We cooperate with representatives of more than 400 ports from 65 countries," Garcia Mila said.

The WPSP was also designed to ensure cooperation, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliation, he added.

"Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world ensuring comfortable coexistence of representatives of different religions and nationalities, supporting ideas of equality and multiculturalism, and I am proud to represent the IAPH here in the framework of a project of international importance," said Garcia Mila.

The IAPH World Ports Conference 2018 is held in Baku on May 8-11. The main theme of IAPH World Ports Conference 2018 is “Ports of the Future: Creating Hubs, Accelerating Connectivity”.

The event is attended by port heads, government representatives, professors and experts from around the world, including Europe, Japan, Iran, Georgia, Indonesia, Nigeria and others. The participants of the event will discuss cargo transportation along the Silk Road, the development of transport hubs and the role of ports in this issue, as well as issues of multiculturalism, cultural differences in global logistics, the work of free trade zones, increasing competition among them and other topics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz