By Sara Israfilbayova

Over the past 10-15 years, modern grapes processing enterprises have been built in Azerbaijan, the technical equipment of which allows them to compete even with the leading European manufactures, since this sphere was given special attention by the government, and a lot of investments were attracted.

The government plans to increase the wine exports fivefold by 2025, according to the State Program for the Development of Winemaking in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025, approved by President Ilham Aliyev on May 3.

Last year, over one million decaliters of winemaking products were produced in Azerbaijan, of which 375,000 decaliters were exported. The main export directions of the Azerbaijani wine were Russia (338,000 decaliters) and China (27,000 decaliters).

Moreover, Azerbaijani wine producers will take part in the SIAL China 2018, Asia's Biggest Food Innovation Exhibition, to be held in Shanghai on May 16-18.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Wine Producers and Exporters Association Elchin Madatov said that he entrepreneurs will take part in the exhibition through Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Madatov added that the issue of opening the wine house of Azerbaijan in Shanghai will also be discussed during the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation.

Viticulture in Azerbaijan has an ancient history. The proof of this is that during the archaeological excavations conducted in Aghstafa region of Azerbaijan in 1962, grape seeds were found. Archaeological finds in Uzerliktepe, Kultepe and Gazakh evidence to the ancient culture of winemaking, which is going back to the end of the III millennium BC.

In the 1980s the State Committee for Viticulture of Azerbaijan occupied the first place in the USSR, outstripping the oil industry.

Winemaking is one of the profitable and historical spheres of the agro-industry. About 210 wineries operated in Azerbaijan in the 1980s, while over 151,000 workers and specialists worked in the winemaking system.

On the territory of Azerbaijan, both white and red wines are produced. In particular, most wines are produced at the Khachmaz factory. Hence the best white, red and pink wines are exported to Russia, Ukraine, the Baltic States, Poland, France, Spain, Turkey and China.

Among the most famous varieties used in wine production are Kishmish, Bendi, Gamashara, Gizili, Marandi, White Shani, Aligote, Sauvignon, Muscat, Pinot, Riesling and others. In total, the state grows more than 450 varieties of grapevine.

