The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue cooperation with CJSC "Center for nuclear research" on the project of construction of a research reactor in Azerbaijan during 2019-2021, Chairman of CJSC Adil Garibov told Trend.

Garibov said, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano made such a statement the meeting organized in the company.

"Cooperation with the IAEA on the construction of a research reactor includes the preparation of technical documents and the enhancement of human capacity in this area. Amano got acquainted with the current situation and the work carried out by the company. All the documents, strategic plan and part of the terms of reference for the construction of the research reactor have already been prepared. The head of the IAEA noted that the development of documents, as well as the work carried out in this area, should meet the standards and requirements of the Atomic Energy Agency", said Garibov.

According to Garibov, Amano noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan, the project for the construction of a research reactor was discussed at a high level. Due to the fact that this issue is included in the list of priority areas of activity for the future, the IAEA intends to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan on this project during 2019-2021.

"This is a very good position, as we do not imagine our activities in this field without the IAEA. Amano also got acquainted with the personnel potential and the level of training of our specialists. Thus, 16 of our employees have passed long-term training through the IAEA, and three are fully ready for work. In addition, three high-level specialists are currently working at the research center in Dubna [Russia] and they are fully ready to lead the work at our center, after the construction of a research reactor in Azerbaijan," Garibov said.

As previously reported, Azerbaijan may need about 500 million manats for the construction of a research reactor and, taking into account the capital intensity of the project, work in this direction may be delayed.

Proposals for the project will be submitted to the government for consideration, which will form a special commission to study and prepare specific proposals for the project.

The contractor who will construct the research reactor will be selected on a tender basis. A land plot of 15 hectares in Gobu settlement of Absheron district (20 km from Baku) was allocated for the construction of the reactor.

Administrative buildings and other necessary infrastructure for carrying out scientific researches will be located on the specified site.

