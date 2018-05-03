Trend:

Power plants of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy JSC generated 7.66 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in January-April 2018 as compared to over 7.77 billion kilowatt hours in the same period of 2017, says a message from the company.

According to the message, the power plants of Azerenergy generated more than 1.66 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April 2018 compared to 1.74 billion kilowatt-hours generated in April 2017.

The message says that in general, 21.9 billion kilowatt hours of electricity were generated by power plants of Azerenergy in 2017 as compared to 22.6 billion kilowatt hours in 2016.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz