The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 250 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message on May 2.

Demand at the auction amounted to 630.97 million manats, while average price per note - 99.3812 manat.

The deadline for payments on the notes is May 30, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on May 2)