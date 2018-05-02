Trend:

The opening of the Turkmenbashi international seaport is an event that can be seen as a significant contribution of Turkmenistan to the restoration of the "Great Silk Road" in contemporary circumstances, the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade said May 2 addressing the International forum “"The Great Silk Road" – to new frontiers of development" in the Turkmen national tourist zone Avaza.

Guluzade said, transport projects have always been engines of development and today such projects as "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars" and "North-South" open a new shortest route from Asia to Europe and connect the shores of the Persian and Finnish Gulfs, and create new opportunities for international cooperation.

"The construction of international sea port is also implemented in Azerbaijan, on the shores of the Caspian Sea, and the logistics centre is created for free economic activities. These projects complement each other, change the global transport landscape, and allow for more efficient use of our geographical location at the crossroads of Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Our cooperation in this field will serve for the future development of our countries", - said Guluzade.

The Minister said, the "Great Silk Road" for a long historic period served as a basis for friendship, partnership and exchange of cultural values, and contributed to the expansion of economic relations and development of the countries.

"All the countries on this historical route still keep a good memory of the Great Silk Road and restore centuries-old traditions. Azerbaijan, as part of one of the main routes linking East and West, is committed to the values of the "Great Silk Road". The comprehensive development of independent Azerbaijan contributes to the expansion of relations between the countries in the region in different areas: economic, commercial, transport and cultural. Azerbaijan is pleased with the achievements and with the development of friendly relations between the countries, and is striving to strengthen and develop the existing relations in every possible way," Guluzade said.

The Minister said globalization of human and economic relations requires such approaches.

"Therefore, first of all, we strengthen our economy, diversify its development, build new production facilities, modernize infrastructure, develop promising sectors, and create the basis for consistent and sustainable development. All these serve for not only the needs of our country, but also represent a platform for cooperation with the countries of the region. In the current context of globalization, the concept of the region means vast territories of the Eurasian space. Today, all of us will be participants and witnesses of the grandiose event in the Caspian region," the Minister said.

