Trend:

Baku will host Azerbaijani-South Korean business meeting May 17, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) said in a message May 1.

Representatives of nine South Korean companies (Korea Inter Cross, Hanaro Motors, Dawon Chairs, Symedi Pharm, Eyesome, Baren Changho, Hanbo Textile, SeeEyes, ATEC T&), engaged in manufacturing of spare parts for cars, office chairs, cosmetics, payment devices, textile products, doors, security cameras, will participate in the meeting.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with South Korea amounted to $85.5 million in 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

