By Sara Israfilbayova

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and India started testing the North-South transport corridor on April 29 as part of a sports car rally.

The 30-day rally will take place on the route stretching Shiraz, Isfahan, Tehran, Qazvin, Rasht to the Astara port on Iranian territory and then on the route through Moscow to St. Petersburg and back with the finish in Chabahar. Twenty trucks participate in the competitions, one from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, while the rest will belong to the Indian teams. Around 39 participants take part in the competition.

The Iranian bodies participating in the organization of the race are the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Road Facilities, the Federation of Motorcycles and Vehicles and the Customs Board of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The North-South transport corridor is designed to connect Northern Europe with South-East Asia, including the unification of the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

The railway “Kazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan)” is part of the transport corridor. It is expected that the section of Rasht-Astara, the construction of which is financed by Azerbaijan, will be built within three years.

This transport corridor will connect the port of St. Petersburg with the Iranian ports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar in the Gulf of Oman, through which the sea branch reaches to the Indian port of Mumbai.

At the first stage, along the corridor, it is planned to transport five million tons of cargo per year, and later - more than 10 million tons of cargo.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz