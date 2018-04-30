Trend:

The prices of gold and platinum increased, while the prices of silver and palladium decreased in Azerbaijan on April 30, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 6.6215 manats to 2246.8815 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 27.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0818 manats to 28.0073 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 3.2385 manats to 1547.3655 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 25.1175 manats to 1654.4485 manats in the country.

Precious metals April 30, 2018 April 27, 2018 Gold XAU 2246.8815 2240.26 Silver XAG 28.0073 28.0891 Platinum XPT 1547.3655 1544.127 Palladium XPD 1654.4485 1679.566

