By Trend:

Azerbaijani companies exported non-oil products worth $356.4 million in 1Q18, which is 35 percent higher than in the same period of 2017.

This is reported in the Export Review, published April 27 by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

During the period, the greatest share of the exported non-oil products fell on electricity ($33.9 million), gold ($30.9 million) and polyethylene ($26.3 million).

Electricity exports during the period increased 8.6 times, fruits and vegetables - 45.7 percent, ferrous metals and products made of them - 34.8 percent, chemical products - 29.5 percent, cotton yarn - 24.8 percent, tea - 12.9 percent, aluminum and products made of it - by 4 percent.

In the list of the main importers of non-oil products from Azerbaijan in January-March 2018 the first place was taken by Russia ($98.7 million), followed by Turkey ($97.6 million), Switzerland ($33.8 million), Georgia ($31.8 million) and China ($11.9 million).

In March 2018, non-oil exports from Azerbaijan amounted to $115 million. During the period, Azerbaijan mostly exported electricity ($13.6 million), tomatoes ($9.3 million) and peeled hazelnuts ($8.3 million).

In March, Turkey ($32.2 million) became the largest importer of Azerbaijani non-oil products.