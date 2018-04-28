Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 16 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 24 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 25 1.7 April 19 1.7 April 26 1.7 April 20 1.7 April 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of the last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0272 manats or 1.32 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.07372 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 16 2.0964 April 23 2.0862 April 17 2.1051 April 24 2.0763 April 18 2.1041 April 25 2.0771 April 19 2.1043 April 26 2.07 April 20 2.0981 April 27 2.059 Average weekly 2.1016 Average weekly 2.07372

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0007 manats (2.58 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02746 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 16 0.0269 April 23 0.0278 April 17 0.0277 April 24 0.0275 April 18 0.0276 April 25 0.0276 April 19 0.028 April 26 0.0273 April 20 0.0279 April 27 0.0271 Average weekly 0.02762 Average weekly 0.02746

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0009 manats (0.22 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.41652 manats.