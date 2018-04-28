Trend:

Construction of a logistics center within the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project has been implemented by over 50 percent, the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications of Turkey told Trend April 25.

The ministry noted that there are no delays in the construction of the logistics center in Kars province.

"After commissioning, the logistics center will become one of the most important railway hubs in Turkey," the ministry said.

The launch of the logistics center in Kars province is scheduled for Oct. 30 this year.

Earlier, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend that a 300,000 square meter land plot was allotted for the construction of the logistics center.

Around 412,000 tons of cargo are expected to be transported through the logistics center annually.

An agreement on the creation of the logistics center was signed on July 19 last year, during the visit of Head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov to the Kars province, when he had familiarized himself with the progress of the BTK project.

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30 last year. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.