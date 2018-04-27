Trend:

Mexican producers of tequila intend to export their products to Azerbaijan, Lourdes Siordia, a representative of the Mexican tequila producing company, told Trend.

To this end, a trade delegation from Mexico arrived in Baku on April 24, she said, adding that businessmen from Mexico held talks with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, importers of alcoholic beverages.

“We hope to start exporting our products to Azerbaijan as soon as possible,” she said. “We see great potential in the Azerbaijani market, there are great opportunities here.”

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Mexico amounted to $19.3 million in 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. Almost the entire value of trade turnover accounted for the imports of Mexican products to Azerbaijan.

--

