In 2018, Mexico intends to increase the trade turnover with Azerbaijan up to $25 million, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini said.

Labardini made the remarks during the event on the occasion of the Mexican trade mission's visit to Azerbaijan on April 27.

In 2015 -2017, the average trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9.6 million, he said, adding that this figure was $1.2 million in 1993-2014.

The ambassador further said that bulk of the Mexican products are exported to Azerbaijan via third countries.

"Given this, indicators of the customs departments of Azerbaijan and Mexico on mutual trade do not coincide. When importing to Azerbaijan, the producer country of the good is registered. In Mexico, during the export operation, only the country where the good is exported first is indicated. Due to this, it is necessary to coordinate the statistics," he said.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover with Mexico in 2017 amounted to $19.3 million. Almost the entire trade volume fell on imports of te Mexican products to Azerbaijan.

