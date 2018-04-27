Trend:
In 2018, Mexico intends to increase the trade turnover with Azerbaijan up to $25 million, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini said.
Labardini made the remarks during the event on the occasion of the Mexican trade mission's visit to Azerbaijan on April 27.
In 2015 -2017, the average trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9.6 million, he said, adding that this figure was $1.2 million in 1993-2014.
The ambassador further said that bulk of the Mexican products are exported to Azerbaijan via third countries.
According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover with Mexico in 2017 amounted to $19.3 million. Almost the entire trade volume fell on imports of te Mexican products to Azerbaijan.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz