Azerbaijan’s AzerGold closed joint stock company intends to work out a strategic roadmap for integrated development of the mining industry in Azerbaijan, Zakir Ibrahimov, chairman of board of AzerGold CJSC, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We intend to work out a strategic roadmap that will reflect a number of key tasks to develop the mining industry in Azerbaijan, as well as estimate the reserves of non-ferrous metals, with the assistance of international consultants," Ibrahimov said.

"In particular, it is planned to collect information referring to the Soviet-era archives and convert it into electronic form in accordance with modern standards and re-evaluate the mineral resources on the basis of international standards," he added.

"In this direction, AzerGold actively cooperates with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources," he said.

"Then it is planned to preliminary calculate the economic efficiency of the fields and start to prepare a strategic action plan for the exploration, construction and operation of the fields," he said.

AzerGold CJSC launched its activity in July 2016. The company is engaged in research and exploration of deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals, their extraction, processing and sale, application of new technologies in this sphere, improvement of material and technical base and performance of other work connected with development of this area.

