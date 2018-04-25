Trend:

The National Entrepreneurship Support Fund (NESF) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has started accepting investment projects in priority areas of development of Hajigabul district, the Ministry of Economy said in a message.

Following the results of the business forum, NESF considered it expedient to start accepting investment projects on establishment of intensive horticulture and cotton-growing farms, enterprises for production of composite and plastic packaging materials and dried fruits, as well as complexes of livestock breeding and grain warehouses.

In accordance with the rules of use of NESF resources, entrepreneurs can apply to the Fund through authorized credit institutions. At the request of entrepreneurs, small projects can be fully financed through loans.

The NESF was established in 1992. Issuance of loans to entrepreneurs is implemented through authorized banks and non-Bank credit organizations.

