Azerbaijan and Russia are discussing possibility of establishing joint ventures (JVs) for export to third countries, Russia’s trade representative in Azerbaijan Eldar Tlyabichev told Trend.

"We have certain developments and presently we are considering possibility of organizing and expanding cooperation in the industrial sector and creating joint products for export to third countries. Another interesting topic that is actively developing now is tourism. There are real opportunities here to increase the mutual tourist flow," he said.

Tlyabichev further urged Russian and Azerbaijani companies to actively use the existing business opportunities.

The potential of mutual investment and production cooperation is not fully used today, according to him.

"I urge Azerbaijani investors to more actively participate in projects being realized in Russia. Particularly, to use the capabilities of Russian special economic zones, which offer its significant preferences and create comfortable conditions for doing business," he said.

