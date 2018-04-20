Mobile Dental Clinic of Azercell Telecom LLC continues to provide free services to people deprived of parental care, low-income families, refugees and IDPs.

The dentists of the clinic examined hundreds of people and provided relevant treatment during the first months of 2018. The residents of orphanage No. 3 in Ahmadli settlement and 142 school children of Khojali district secondary school No. 2 in Pirshaga settlement benefited from this unique project in January, February and March.

Taking into account that most of the orphanages in Azerbaijan have no dental cabinets, Azercell has equipped Mobile Dental Clinics with advanced medical facilities. Aimed to serve deprived of parental care not only in Baku, but also in regions, Mobile Dental Clinics has provided services in boarding schools, orphanages and children’s villages in many districts and cities.

Over 4,000 people have been examined and treated as needed by the Mobile Dental Clinics staff during 7 years of its operation.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996.

