A regional association of providers of credit bureaus is being established in Azerbaijan, the executive director of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), Ibrahim Alishov said on April 17.

Alishov noted that the establishment of the regional association is another step towards Azerbaijan's transformation into the financial center of the region.

Azerbaijan has always been famous for its oil sector; however, under the leadership of the head of state, the non-oil sector began to actively develop, according to him.

