Azerabaijani startup has participated in Seedstars Summit held in Lozanna, Switzerland, with the organizational support of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center supported by Azercell Telecom and PASHA Bank.

12 participants out of 60 startups qualified to the final round to compete for USD 1,000,000. Azerbaijan was represented in the competition by “Wake Me Up” project which won the qualifying round in the country last year. Notably, “Wake Me Up” is a new and invaluable device which will prevent user from sleeping and protect from different kinds of accidents through specially designed glasses.

According to the operating principle, the device receives the signals from sensor and instantly activates voice and vibration sensors on the glasses. The device identifies each time when you feel like sleeping and prevents the possible dangers.

It should be noted that Seedstars is a Swiss based group of companies which has the goal of impacting people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.

Through different activities of startup scouting, company building and acceleration programs, the team has now access to entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, corporations and government officials from dozens of countries. This year over 75 countries from Asia, Africa and Europe joined the competition. The competition which also brought together recognized investors and company managers had panel discussions about health, technology, environment, social networks and other important topics.

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell with the aim to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and start-ups operating in this industry and helps them become successful businesses.

