By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.2345 manats or 0. 58 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,276.3956 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 2 2260.337 April 9 2265.148 April 3 2275.416 April 10 2267.7065 April 4 2270.061 April 11 - April 5 2258.501 April 12 2294.3455 April 6 2257.855 April 13 2278.3825 Average weekly 2264.434 Average weekly 2276.3956

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1846 manats or 0.66 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0715 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 2 27.931 April 9 27.915 April 3 28.1628 April 10 27.9914 April 4 27.9679 April 11 - April 5 27.625 April 12 28.28 April 6 27.795 April 13 28.0996 Average weekly 27.89634 Average weekly 28.0715

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 16.4305 manats or one percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1578.8835 manats

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 2 1595.2035 April 9 1565.802 April 3 1588.1825 April 10 1590.6985 April 4 1568.7345 April 11 - April 5 1562.3 April 12 1576.801 April 6 1548.7 April 13 1582.2325 Average weekly 1572.6241 Average weekly 1578.8835

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 108.902 manats or 7 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1603.5994 manats.