By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.2345 manats or 0. 58 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,276.3956 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 2
|
2260.337
|
April 9
|
2265.148
|
April 3
|
2275.416
|
April 10
|
2267.7065
|
April 4
|
2270.061
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 5
|
2258.501
|
April 12
|
2294.3455
|
April 6
|
2257.855
|
April 13
|
2278.3825
|
Average weekly
|
2264.434
|
Average weekly
|
2276.3956
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1846 manats or 0.66 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0715 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 2
|
27.931
|
April 9
|
27.915
|
April 3
|
28.1628
|
April 10
|
27.9914
|
April 4
|
27.9679
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 5
|
27.625
|
April 12
|
28.28
|
April 6
|
27.795
|
April 13
|
28.0996
|
Average weekly
|
27.89634
|
Average weekly
|
28.0715
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 16.4305 manats or one percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1578.8835 manats
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 2
|
1595.2035
|
April 9
|
1565.802
|
April 3
|
1588.1825
|
April 10
|
1590.6985
|
April 4
|
1568.7345
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 5
|
1562.3
|
April 12
|
1576.801
|
April 6
|
1548.7
|
April 13
|
1582.2325
|
Average weekly
|
1572.6241
|
Average weekly
|
1578.8835
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 108.902 manats or 7 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1603.5994 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 2
|
1628.0985
|
April 9
|
1540.523
|
April 3
|
1584.706
|
April 10
|
1588.7435
|
April 4
|
1582.8275
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 5
|
1569.1
|
April 12
|
1635.706
|
April 6
|
1550.4
|
April 13
|
1649.425
|
Average weekly
|
1583.0264
|
Average weekly
|
1603.5994