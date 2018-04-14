By Trend:

The work to lay two new switches has started at the Gobustan railway station in Azerbaijan, the Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message April 13.

The work is being carried out as part of the overhaul of the 600-kilometer section of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

The process of replacing switches at the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway has been going on since September 2016.

The first new railroad switch was installed Sept. 9, 2016.

“So far, 143 new railroad switches have been installed,” the message said.

An additional agreement to the export contract for the second stage of reconstruction of the Azerbaijani railways was signed April 14, 2015 by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Czech company Moravia Steel.

The contract envisages material and technical supply and overhaul of 600 kilometers of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

The project to overhaul the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway was launched in October 2015.