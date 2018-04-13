By Trend

The prices of the main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on April 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 15.963 manats to 2278.3825 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 12.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.1804 manats to 28.0996 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 5.4315 manats to 1582.2325 manats and the cost of palladium - by 13.719 manats to 1649.425 manats in the country.

Precious metals April 13, 2018 April 12, 2018 Gold XAU 2278.3825 2294.3455 Silver XAG 28.0996 28.28 Platinum XPT 1582.2325 1576.801 Palladium XPD 1649.425 1635.706

---

