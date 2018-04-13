13 April 2018 11:48 (UTC+04:00)
211
By Trend
The prices of the main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on April 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of gold decreased by 15.963 manats to 2278.3825 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 12.
The cost of silver decreased by 0.1804 manats to 28.0996 manats per ounce.
The cost of platinum increased by 5.4315 manats to 1582.2325 manats and the cost of palladium - by 13.719 manats to 1649.425 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
April 13, 2018
|
April 12, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2278.3825
|
2294.3455
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.0996
|
28.28
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1582.2325
|
1576.801
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1649.425
|
1635.706
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz