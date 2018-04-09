By Trend

Average annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan was 4 percent in the first quarter this year, Elman Rustamov, chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference in Baku April 9.

“Regarding food products, the average annual inflation rate at the end of March was 4.5 percent, non-food products - 4.3 percent, services - 2.9 percent,” Rustamov said.

This is while Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry forecasts average annual inflation rate in the country at 6.1 percent and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan at 6-8 percent for 2018.

