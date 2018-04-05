By Trend

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has launched the next stage of work for overhaul of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway, Sevinj Gadirova, head of the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend April 5.

She said that the overhaul of the 2.2-km section of the main route of the Aghstafa station will start on April 6.

The reconstruction work will last for two days, she added.

The project to reconstruct the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway started in October 2015.

To date, 512 kilometers of the railway have been reconstructed.

