By Trend

The 7th international conference entitled "Cash payment, collection and cash operations in the bank" kicked off with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in Baku on April 3.

The two-day event is aimed at exchanging views and experiences on the use of innovations in these areas, searching for joint business ideas and creating opportunities to form new business ties.

At the conference it is planned to discuss such topics as role of cash circulation in the modern money sector, use of new technologies and concepts in cash management, improvement of money protection systems and fight against counterfeiting.

Representatives of the central banks of the CIS countries and other countries, financial organizations, as well as members of companies providing various equipment and services for banks, leading analysts of the cash sector and international experts take part in the conference.

The main organizer of the conference is the Ukrainian-Estonian joint company "Business Format". Over the past years, the conference was held in Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

