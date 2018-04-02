By Trend

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has launched the next stage of work for overhaul of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway, the press service of the company said in a statement April 2.

The overhaul of the 4.5-km Govlar-Tovuz section began on April 2.

The reconstruction work will last one week.

The project to reconstruct the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway started in October 2015.

To date, 507 kilometers of the railway have been reconstructed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz