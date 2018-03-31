By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

The official exchange rate for March 20-26 was not set due to holidays.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 19 1.7 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 1.7 March 21 - March 28 1.7 March 22 - March 29 1.7 March 23 - March 30 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0231 manats or 1.0915 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.103825 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 19 2.0853 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 2.1164 March 21 - March 28 2.1094 March 22 - March 29 2.0962 March 23 - March 30 2.0933 Average weekly 2.0853 Average weekly 2.103825

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.3356 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02965 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 19 0.0296 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 0.0298 March 21 - March 28 0.0296 March 22 - March 29 0.0295 March 23 - March 30 0.0297 Average weekly 0.0296 Average weekly 0.02965

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0024 manats (0.5602 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4276 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 19 0.4324 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 0.4284 March 21 - March 28 0.4271 March 22 - March 29 0.4241 March 23 - March 30 0.4308 Average weekly 0.4324 Average weekly 0.4276

---

