A commission on coordination of activity of business incubators will be established in Azerbaijan, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov told reporters in Baku March 30.

He said that expanding the coverage of activity of the business incubators will serve the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan.

On March 30, 18 Azerbaijani business incubators signed a memorandum of cooperation.

“The signing of the document will contribute to the growth of the number of business incubators in Azerbaijan, expansion of the geography of their activities and the development of start-up projects,” Mammadov said. “This is one of the measures aimed at the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, increasing its role in Azerbaijan’s economy.”

There are 20 business incubators in Azerbaijan.

