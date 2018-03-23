By Trend

Tourism is one of the spheres where so far good cooperation could be even better, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, said in an interview with Trend.

Tourism is undoubtedly the area, in which both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan can offer a lot, Ivanic added.

“In addition, it is dealing with a similar mentality of the people. Both countries would surely represent each other an attractive tourist destination. Both countries abound in numerous cultural monuments and natural splendors with mountains, rivers, and lakes,” he said.

He also noted that both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan have excellent food.

“I have personally seen that. That would be nice if other people would have the opportunity to experience the same,” Ivanic added.

Therefore, in the field of tourism there is enough space for additional cooperation, he said.