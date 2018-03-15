By Trend

The service of mobile Internet roaming will be available to subscribers of SimSim line of Azercell Telecom LLC in four more countries since March 16, 2018, according to the company's report published in the official press on March 15.

A single tariff will be available in the networks of operators in Israel, China, Iran and Macau.

A single tariff will be applied for SimSim subscribers, who use mobile Internet roaming services. One megabyte of mobile Internet traffic will cost 3.5 manats, with an interval calculation of 30 kilobytes.

Presently, a single tariff (2.2 manats per one megabyte of mobile traffic) for subscribers of non-texture line is available in the networks of operators in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The service of mobile Internet roaming is activated automatically. To use mobile Internet traffic, the minimum subscriber balance should be one manat.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 15)

---

