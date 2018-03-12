By Trend

The chambers of commerce and industry of Azerbaijan and India, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) will sign a memorandum of understanding on March 13, Indian Ambassador to Baku Sanjay Rana said at a press conference March 12.

The document aimed at expanding and strengthening economic and trade ties, as well as business relations between the two countries will be signed as part of the business forum, the ambassador added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz