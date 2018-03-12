By Trend

It is necessary to reduce the share of imported components in Azerbaijan's agriculture production, the country’s MP Rufat Guliyev told Trend.

This is one of the components of the import substitution policy pursued by the Azerbaijani state, he said.

Azerbaijan nearly fully provides itself with a number of agricultural products such as chicken and eggs, vegetables and fruits, he noted.

However, the share of imported raw materials and components in the agricultural production is high, he added.

In particular, packaging of agricultural products is imported, although there are enough facilities in Azerbaijan producing high-quality packaging, Guliyev said, adding that mineral fertilizers, overalls and equipment are imported as well.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz