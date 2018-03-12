By Trend

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has started the next stage of work as part of overhaul of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway, the company said in a message March 12.

The message says that the overhaul of the railway track at the Boyuk Kasik station and the 5.7-km long Boyuk Kasik-Gardabani section has started today.

It is expected that the repair work will last for a week.

The project to overhaul the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway was launched in October 2015. Some 470 kilometers of the railway have been overhauled so far.

The additional agreement to the export contract for the implementation of the second stage of the reconstruction project of the Azerbaijani railways was signed with the Czech company MORAVIA STEEL. The contract envisages material and technical supply and overhaul of 600 kilometers of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

---

