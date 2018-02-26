Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC continues to provide support to the development of local startups. This time, the Center acts as a main partner of “Startup for the Future” project organized by Youth Achievement Public Union. The project is aimed to raise the interest of the youth on innovation, direct them in the development of startup projects and foster the development of startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

The intensive training and innovation conference to be held under the project which will take place on March 2, 5 and 6 at ADA University will provide further opportunities for the participants to develop a real startup project from the very first stage – idea development. During the training event scheduled for March 2, the participating fellows aged 16-25 will be encouraged to exchange ideas and develop a business projects on education, environment, energy, food and tourism industries. The conference on March 5 will be open to any individual who show interest to entrepreneurship, innovation and startup project. International expert Tal Katran who was involved in the development of startup ecosystem in several countries will also join the conference and share his professional experience with the audience.

In order to join the conference, please follow the link below to get registered: http://events.ja-azerbaijan.org/register.php​

Barama Innovation Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell with the aim to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and emerging start-ups operating in this industry and helps them become successful businesses. Barama Center has made a number of achievements during nine years of its activity. More than 70 projects were launched at the center and 40 of them completed successfully. Currently, there are companies established at Barama that successfully run operations.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

