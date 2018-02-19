By Rashid Shirinov

The opening of the Azerbaijan Business Center in Russia’s Astrakhan region is scheduled for April, Governor of the region Alexander Zhilkin said on February 16, on the margins of the Sochi Investment Forum.

“Last year, Iran’s Trade House was opened [in Astrakhan], where 14 commercial and industrial chambers of Iran are represented. In April, the trade and business center of Azerbaijan will be opened,” he told RIA Novosti.

Zhilkin noted that it will be a huge platform where Russian business will comfortably interact with its foreign counterparts. The governor reminded that consulates of both countries were open in the region and good relationships were built with them.

He added that the platforms will be useful not only for the Astrakhan business, but also for entrepreneurs from all over the country.

The agreement on the construction of the Azerbaijan Business Center in Astrakhan was signed in the framework of the 7th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum held in Baku in November 2016. The center’s groundbreaking ceremony was held in December 2016. Earlier it was reported that the facility will be opened in March 2018.

Meanwhile, construction of the Astrakhan Business Center has begun in Baku. The joint work of the two facilities is aimed to expand trade and economic and transport and logistics relations between the Russian region and Azerbaijan. Businessmen from other regions of Russia will also be able to make use of the business platforms.

Azerbaijan is one of the main economic partners of Russia among the CIS countries. The trade turnover between two countries amounted to $2.14 billion in 2017. This kind of cooperation plays an important role in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations and in the increase of the trade turnover.

At present, enterprises of more than 70 regions of Russia cooperate directly with Azerbaijan. Fifteen regions of Russia have relevant agreements with Azerbaijan on trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz