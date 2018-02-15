By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan and Turkey intend to implement a number of joint agricultural projects in Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village, the Economy Ministry informed on February 14.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Turkish Ambassador to the country Erkan Ozoral.

These projects will cover beekeeping, livestock, greenhouses and souvenir production. In particular, it is planned to create a bee farm and a dairy farm with 150 head of cattle for 15 families. Moreover, 15 small greenhouses will be built and other projects will be implemented in the village.

Mustafayev thanked the ambassador for the support to the villagers and noted that these projects will make a significant contribution to the improvement of local residents’ living conditions. The minister added that the Azerbaijan will render comprehensive assistance to the projects.

Jojug Marjanli village was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the Armenian occupation in April 2016. In late January 2017, President Ilham Aliyev ordered to restore the village.

During the first phase of restoration, 50 private houses, a school, mosque, electric substation, hydrometeorological station, highway and other relevant infrastructure were constructed in Jojug Marjanli. The village was provided with gas, electricity and water supply. During the second phase of construction and restoration work and work on improvement and creation in Jojug Marjanli, new houses were built and infrastructure was enhanced in the village.

Currently, the village attracts many business projects both of local entrepreneurs and foreigners.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz