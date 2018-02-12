By Rashid Shirinov

Over 4.34 million items with a total weight of over 374,000 kilograms were processed in 2017 in the transit center of Azerpost LLC, Azerbaijan’s postal operator, and shipped to 17 countries, the company informed on February 9.

More than 527,000 of the total number of processed items were registered, while over 3.81 million accounted for small packages.

Azerpost delivered them to the U.S., Germany, Austria, Belarus, the UK, Czech Republic, France, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

The items were ordered on e-trading platforms of China. Azerpost is engaged in their processing and sending to other countries. To this end, the postal operator cooperates with Silk Way company, which has great capability in the field of air transportation.

Azerpost, the national post operator, was established in 1999 and received the status of national postal operator in 2004. The company mostly implements such important functions like offering quality and affordable postal and financial services, delivery of mail and goods and their transit to other countries, and other services with the aim of supporting daily activities of the population.

Meanwhile, local e-trading platform Azexport is negotiating with Azerpost to reduce the delivery cost of goods purchased through the platform.

Head of the Azexport portal Zaur Gardashov told Trend that the services offered by the postal operator for items delivery play an important role in the activity of Azexport.

“Since the beginning of our activity, we have been regularly meeting with Azerpost. Currently, the subject of discussions is the issue of reducing the delivery time of goods ordered through the portal and reducing the delivery cost for Azerbaijani exporters," Gardashov said, adding that proposals on these issues have already been submitted to Azerpost.

Azexport portal was created in 2016 with the main objective of ensuring the promotion and sale of goods and services on domestic and international markets by posting information about them.

Previously, Azexport offered Azerpost to create independent distribution centers that would perform warehousing functions in the logistics system. Distribution centers might store a certain number of small-sized goods that are in a great demand.

